Kenneth William Gonsorowski of Homosassa, Florida, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2020, in Lecanto, Florida, surrounded by his wife and children.



Ken was born in Salem, Massachusetts to William A. and Clara J. (Ozechowski) Gonsorowski. Ken was a 1957 graduate of Peabody High School in Peabody, Massachusetts. He worked most of his career as a manufacturing production scheduler and materials purchaser, first for Milton Bradley in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts and then for 34 years at Combustion Engineering/Westinghouse in Windsor. He was an avid golfer at Cedar Knob GC, enjoyed listening to jazz, and cheered on the Bruins, Red Sox, Patriots, and Cleveland Browns.



Ken is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia (Drown) Gonsorowski of Homosassa; children Pamela (Neal) Washburn of Escondido, California and Christine (Steven) Poitras of Suffield; eight grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Vasily.



Memorial donations can be made to Vitas Healthcare Hospice, 3280 W. Audobon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store