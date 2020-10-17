1/
Kenneth William Gonsorowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth William Gonsorowski of Homosassa, Florida, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2020, in Lecanto, Florida, surrounded by his wife and children.

Ken was born in Salem, Massachusetts to William A. and Clara J. (Ozechowski) Gonsorowski. Ken was a 1957 graduate of Peabody High School in Peabody, Massachusetts. He worked most of his career as a manufacturing production scheduler and materials purchaser, first for Milton Bradley in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts and then for 34 years at Combustion Engineering/Westinghouse in Windsor. He was an avid golfer at Cedar Knob GC, enjoyed listening to jazz, and cheered on the Bruins, Red Sox, Patriots, and Cleveland Browns.

Ken is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia (Drown) Gonsorowski of Homosassa; children Pamela (Neal) Washburn of Escondido, California and Christine (Steven) Poitras of Suffield; eight grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Vasily.

Memorial donations can be made to Vitas Healthcare Hospice, 3280 W. Audobon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Ken and I bowled together many years ago in CT. Nicest guy. My thoughts are with the family.
David Neal
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved