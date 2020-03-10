Kermit R. Rosati

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kermit R. Rosati.
Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
Agawam, MA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kermit R. Rosati, 86, longtime resident of Enfield and beloved husband to Gloria (Soucie) Rosati, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 6, 2020.

He was born and raised in Springfield, the loving son to the late Kermit and Mae Rosati. Kermit proudly served our country for nine years in the United States Navy. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid sports fan, especially rooting for the Patriots and UConn basketball teams. Kermit will be remembered as a devoted and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his wife of 42 years, Gloria, he is survived by four children, Debbie Annunziata and her husband, Albert, Robert Cabana and his wife, Diane, Gail Costa and her husband, Paul, and Gina Fusco and her husband, Greg; two sisters, Jackie Wyman and Claudia Barna; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Kermit was predeceased by a daughter, Diane Rosati; brother, Robert Rosati; and a grandchild.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Suffield House for their care and compassion.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Thursday, March 12, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Massachusetts.

To leave online condolences please visit

www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.