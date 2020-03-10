Kermit R. Rosati, 86, longtime resident of Enfield and beloved husband to Gloria (Soucie) Rosati, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 6, 2020.
He was born and raised in Springfield, the loving son to the late Kermit and Mae Rosati. Kermit proudly served our country for nine years in the United States Navy. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid sports fan, especially rooting for the Patriots and UConn basketball teams. Kermit will be remembered as a devoted and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his wife of 42 years, Gloria, he is survived by four children, Debbie Annunziata and her husband, Albert, Robert Cabana and his wife, Diane, Gail Costa and her husband, Paul, and Gina Fusco and her husband, Greg; two sisters, Jackie Wyman and Claudia Barna; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Kermit was predeceased by a daughter, Diane Rosati; brother, Robert Rosati; and a grandchild.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Suffield House for their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Thursday, March 12, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Massachusetts.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020