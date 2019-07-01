Kerry Scott McMenemy, age 59, of Willington, passed away unexpectedly June 28, 2019. Kerry was born Nov. 28, 1959, in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Kerry is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Denise McMenemy (Yost); and his three sons, Ryan McMenemy and his partner, Bethany Scafidi, Austin McMenemy and his fiancée, Kirsten Banta, and Donald McMenemy. Kerry is survived by his father, William; brothers, Kevin and Billy; and his sisters, Ellen Greenfield and Kelly Pratt; his mother-in-law, Celia Yost; as well as several nieces and nephews and many friends. Kerry also leaves behind his best friend and loyal dog, Marlee. He is preceded by his mother, Rita Taylor.
Kerry was a passionate and devoted husband, father, brother, son, and friend, who started each day walking sweet Marlee on their usual route. He loved nothing more than fishing on a quiet pond, skiing in Vermont with his family, and vacationing in Aruba every year.
He was employed by the State of Connecticut as well as Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 4 of Worcester for more than 40 years.
He was passionate about reading and learning new things, frequently sharing what he has learned with his family. He was fascinated by birds and tended to many bird feeders around his property. Kerry loved to joke, and will be remembered by his quick wit, sense of humor and always making those around him laugh.
Kerry will be deeply missed by his family and friends. As the Irish say, "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen and unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter, 659 Tower Ave., First Floor, Hartford CT, 06106, or follow the link below to the memorial page
www.main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/Kerry_McMenemy
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 1 to July 5, 2019