Kevin Brisson, "Country Kev," of Stafford Springs, passed quietly and peacefully at home surrounded by family Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Florence Brisson; and his sister, Sarah Gianantoni.
Kevin was a festive man who enjoyed making people laugh. He had a loving and compassionate heart toward everyone and always offered a helping hand to others and those in need. Kevin was a hard working, honorable, generous, and giving man who loved his family and friends, music, playing guitar, history, current events, and telling great stories. Kevin was loved and will be forever missed by all who knew him.
At Kevin's prior request, there will be no services.
Because of his love for children, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For online condolences, please visit www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, 2019