Kevin C. Burke, 57, of Manchester, died unexpectedly Feb. 20, 2019.
He was the son of the late Roger C. Burke and Angela (Dubanoski) Burke. Kevin was born May 18, 1962, growing up and living in Ellington most of his life. He graduated from Ellington High School and worked at Nuway Tobacco for over 30 years. Kevin enjoyed playing and listening to the blues. He was bright, funny, and loved his family and friends.
He will be greatly missed by his sister, Jeannine Henneberger, her husband, John A. Henneberger Jr.; and his beloved nephew, John A. Henneberger III. He also leaves behind several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Kevin was a wonderful brother, son, uncle, and friend. He was kind and generous beyond words. His family is devastated by this loss but grateful for every moment spent with him.
Family and friends are invited Friday, March 8, for calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Burke Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.
Burial will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery, Vernon, Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m.
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
