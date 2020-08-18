1/1
Kevin Hodge
Kevin Hodge, 55, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep from natural causes on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Howard and Mary Hodge, and is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and his many automotive and racing enthusiast friends.

Born on Oct. 1, 1964, he grew up in Manchester, graduated from Howell Cheney High School, and was employed at Eversource. His passing leaves a huge void in the racing, automotive, and Mopar enthusiast communities.

A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Green Cemetery, 99 Hubbard St., Glastonbury. A celebration of life will take place immediately following the burial, at the VFW, 152 Massirio Drive, Berlin. Bring your favorite rides to help honor Kevin's passion for everything with an engine and wheels.

Family and friends are invited to the cemetery and the celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Victory Junction Gang Camp, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317

To read a complete story about Kevin's life and view his full obituary as well as online condolences, please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
