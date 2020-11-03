1/1
Kevin Joseph Kulbaski
Kevin Joseph Kulbaski, age 50, of Manchester. It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Kevin, who left us unexpectedly on Oct. 29, 2020.

He was born in Manchester to Joseph and Sally Kulbaski, graduated from Manchester High School in 1988, and earned an associate's degree from Manchester Community College. Kevin proudly worked at The Hartford for over 25 years in the technology department, where he greeted everyone with his joyful smile. Kevin, the bright light lost in our lives, was an eternal nonconformist who beat to his own drum and forged his own path in life. He was fiercely loyal, authentic, and loved others purely and wholeheartedly. Kevin's genuine happiness and ear-to-ear infectious smile drew everyone to him throughout his life. A music-lover at heart, and true Deadhead, Kevin enjoyed traveling to countless music festivals and concerts over the years with friends. He was always eager, willing, and open-minded to listen to new sounds and bands. His passion for music, and his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, ran through his core.

Kevin is survived by his loving and proud parents, Joseph and Sally Kulbaski of Manchester; his older brother, Carl Kulbaski of Manchester; his younger sister, Sally Soricelli and her husband, Brad, of San Diego; his much beloved nephew, Kyle, and his adored niece, Simone; as well as extended family and friends who all loved him dearly. Kevin was truly a wonderful son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend who was loved by many and will surely be missed by all. (And if Kevin were writing this obituary, he'd jokingly write: "Kevin Kulbaski, nonconformist.")

As an animal lover with cherished memories of his childhood pets, Sniffles and Pepper, donations in Kevin's memory can be made to the Humane Society of Connecticut, 707 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 https://cthumane.org/

Due to the current national health crisis, funeral services will be held when we can all gather again.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.holmeswatkins.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
November 3, 2020
Many of us who were lucky enough to work closely with Kevin over the last two decades, affectionately called him Special K. He was the quintessential bright spot on the team, the go-to friend, always willing to help. A kind spirited and jovial presence that could be seen in his smile, felt through his actions and lamented by his loyal nature. You'll be missed Kevin, may you rest in peace.
Wren Pelletier
Coworker
November 3, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Kevin was a great colleague at the Hartford. He was liked by many there, and would always walk around with a smile (and a coffee), not matter what was happening in the place. He will be missed... Rest in Peace Kevin
Hassan Ali
Coworker
November 3, 2020
So sad and surprising to hear! My buddy! Prayers going up for those loved ones who continue his journey!
warren
Coworker
November 3, 2020
I had the pleasure of getting to know Kevin at The Hartford. I am so saddened to hear he has earned his wings. His smile and happy attitude surely was contagious. I always enjoyed seeing and talking to him. He had a way of brightening your day and getting you to laugh or smile. My deepest sympathies and many prayers to his family and friends. Rest in peace Kevin.
November 3, 2020
I truly enjoyed working with Kevin at The Hartford. He was so helpful whenever I had a tech issue. He also loved his Girl Scout Cookies and every year I would buy some and bring down to him and the crew. He will be sorely missed.
Patsy Nolan
Coworker
