Kevin Whiteley, of Enfield, passed away on July 9, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Heidi, their two loving children, Hannah and Jack, and many other family members and friends.Kevin was born April 9, 1969, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of John Whiteley Sr. and the late Dorothy (Kiernan) Whiteley. He graduated from Enrico Fermi High School in 1987, and soon went to work at his family's business, Moore Rug Company. Most recently, Kevin worked in sales at Artioli Chrysler Dodge.Kevin dedicated hundreds of hours as a coach for various youth athletic organizations in Somers, including Somers Little League, Somers Youth Softball, and Somers Boys Youth Basketball. He also played golf in the Enfield Golf League as a member of the Moore Rug golf team and also with his friends throughout the area.Kevin cherished spending time with his family (including his dogs) and enjoyed vacations on Cape Cod. He had a passion for music, especially Pearl Jam, and he had no better time than when he was at a concert with Hannah (his concert buddy) and his friends. He loved baseball and was an avid Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed watching, discussing, and commenting on many other sports. Besides rooting for his favorite teams, the Bruins, Celtics, and Cowboys, he had a special place in his heart for the Minnesota Vikings because of his son Jack's devotion to that team.In addition to Heidi, Hannah, and Jack, Kevin is survived by his father, John Whiteley Sr., a longtime Enfield resident now in Suffield; his three brothers and their wives, John Jr. and Helene Whiteley of Los Altos, California, Robert and Pamela Whiteley of South Dennis, Massachusetts, and Brian and Kimberly Whiteley of Upton, Massachusetts; as well as his mother-in-law, Cheryl (Morey) Howell, of Clearwater, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and leaves behind many great friends.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Martha Church, 214 Brainard Road, Enfield. The burial will be private and there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hannah and Jack Whiteley Education Fund (Account No. 6500906646) at any People's United Bank branch or c/o Brian Whiteley, 68 Rockwood Lane, Upton, MA 01568.