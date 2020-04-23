Kim Louise Danahy, 63, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2020.



She was born in Hartford and lived most of her life in Manchester. She worked for various companies including Cigna after graduating from the University of Connecticut with a degree in electrical engineering. Kim was a very kind person who had many friends. She was also an animal lover with a particular fondness for cats. She was an avid reader of books as well as a terrific cook.



She is survived by her parents, Martin Danahy and Mary Lou Morrison; and brothers, Andrew and Matthew Danahy, all of Manchester. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Danahy. She also had several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kim will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather safely.



