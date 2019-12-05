Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield , CT 06109 (860)-563-6117 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield , CT 06109 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary's Church 30 Maplewood Avenue East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear sister, aunt, great-aunt, colleague, and friend, Kim McDonald. Kim passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends.



She was born in Hartford on Nov. 28, 1965, and was the daughter of the late Francis "Red" McDonald and Blanche (Bourque) McDonald. From the time Kim was a small child she was a tenacious force who lit up any room. Her wit and humor were ever present. She was fiercely loyal to her family, extended family, and friends.



Kim always fought for the underdog which is proven by her lifelong support of the Miami Dolphins. Kim was also Billy Joel's biggest fan, ever since she was a young teenager, and never missed a concert venue anywhere in the New England area. Billy Joel was fortunate to finally meet Kim in 2018.



Kim worked as a CST at St. Francis Hospital for over 30 years where she forged lifelong bonds. She was a leader among her peers and an advocate for patients, surgeons, and co-workers throughout her career. Kim was well respected by her team at The Spine Institute for her knowledge, drive, and work ethic. Kim recognized quality people and surrounded herself with the best.



Kim loved music and travel, especially to Aruba, New Orleans, and Ireland. She loved great food and wine, always to be shared with great friends.



Kim leaves behind her loving family, her sisters, Karen McDonald of Clinton, Gayle McDonald of South Windsor, and Donna McDonald of South Windsor; her brother, Daniel McDonald and his wife, Terrell, of West Granby; nephews Jeffrey Katin of Manchester, Scott Katin and his wife, Katharine Sofrin Katin, and their son, Reid Katin, of Clinton, and Pete Katin of Reno, Nevada. Kim also leaves a niece, Leah Lapenna Ring of South Windsor, and her cousin, George Mason, and wife Doris of Cedar City, Utah.



The family would like to express our gratitude to the St. Francis community and also the staff at Hartford Hospital Hospice Care. Special thanks to our extended family members who showed great care and compassion throughout Kim's brief illness - Karita Kack, Dina Karvelis, Tom Mazzoli, and Alisha Frost.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 30 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford.



Memorial donations in Kim's name may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit



www.desopofuneralchapel.com







It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear sister, aunt, great-aunt, colleague, and friend, Kim McDonald. Kim passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends.She was born in Hartford on Nov. 28, 1965, and was the daughter of the late Francis "Red" McDonald and Blanche (Bourque) McDonald. From the time Kim was a small child she was a tenacious force who lit up any room. Her wit and humor were ever present. She was fiercely loyal to her family, extended family, and friends.Kim always fought for the underdog which is proven by her lifelong support of the Miami Dolphins. Kim was also Billy Joel's biggest fan, ever since she was a young teenager, and never missed a concert venue anywhere in the New England area. Billy Joel was fortunate to finally meet Kim in 2018.Kim worked as a CST at St. Francis Hospital for over 30 years where she forged lifelong bonds. She was a leader among her peers and an advocate for patients, surgeons, and co-workers throughout her career. Kim was well respected by her team at The Spine Institute for her knowledge, drive, and work ethic. Kim recognized quality people and surrounded herself with the best.Kim loved music and travel, especially to Aruba, New Orleans, and Ireland. She loved great food and wine, always to be shared with great friends.Kim leaves behind her loving family, her sisters, Karen McDonald of Clinton, Gayle McDonald of South Windsor, and Donna McDonald of South Windsor; her brother, Daniel McDonald and his wife, Terrell, of West Granby; nephews Jeffrey Katin of Manchester, Scott Katin and his wife, Katharine Sofrin Katin, and their son, Reid Katin, of Clinton, and Pete Katin of Reno, Nevada. Kim also leaves a niece, Leah Lapenna Ring of South Windsor, and her cousin, George Mason, and wife Doris of Cedar City, Utah.The family would like to express our gratitude to the St. Francis community and also the staff at Hartford Hospital Hospice Care. Special thanks to our extended family members who showed great care and compassion throughout Kim's brief illness - Karita Kack, Dina Karvelis, Tom Mazzoli, and Alisha Frost.The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 30 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford.Memorial donations in Kim's name may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close