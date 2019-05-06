Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pagenkopf Funeral Home 1165 East Summit Avenue Oconomowoc , WI 53066 (262)-567-4457 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Grassmere Country Club Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kimball "Kim" Martin, age 69, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019, in his home surrounded by loving family and friends.



He leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Colleen; his children Alison Martin of East Windsor, Abbey (Jake) Blunck and Ryan Martin of Oconomowoc. Kim is further survived by his adoring grandchildren, Alexandria Church and Weston and Bryant Blunck; sister, Donna Casarella; brother, Kurt (Nancy) Martin; brothers-in-law, Timothy Conley and Keith Warnock; along with many other relatives and close friends. Kim was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Clara Martin; sisters, Sharon Warnock and Laurie Milotte; and his brother, Rauni Martin.



Kim was born in a one-room hospital in Hardwick, Vermont. He later moved to Enfield and was known locally as a talented actor with a bright future. Although Kim never pursued a career in acting, he did live a life filled with amazing achievements which included serving in the Air Force, becoming successful in manufacturing, including owning his own business and becoming director of operations at Master Lock, all without ever earning a bachelor's. Eventually, Kim graduated from Northwestern's Kellogg school of Management where he earned an MBA. Kim was then promoted to executive of Fortune Brands and retired, at an early age, to his own consulting firm.



Kim was highly intelligent, motivated, caring, compassionate, and quick-witted. He enjoyed golfing, singing, playing guitar, his Harley, his grandchildren, his family, time with friends, and most importantly the Red Sox and Patriots. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him and will be remembered for the kindness and generosity he brought to everyone who was lucky enough to be a part of his gifted life.



A service for Kim was held Saturday, May 4, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home in Oconomowoc, followed by a burial at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia, Wisconsin.



A celebration of Kim's life will be held Saturday, May 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Grassmere Country Club, Enfield.







