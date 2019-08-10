Kimberly Ann Barbosa-Ringwalt, 35, of Enfield, passed away after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Hartford Hospital with her family by her side.
Born July 18, 1984, in Stuart, Florida, she attended local school in Enfield. She was the owner and operator of A New You in Enfield for several years. In her youth she enjoyed playing soccer, volleyball, and bowling.
Kim is survived by two sons, Anthony King and his father, Jeremy King, Derek Ringwalt and his father, Thomas Ringwalt; her mother, Suzanne Bycenski of Enfield; a brother, Joao Barbosa, III and his significant other, Jennifer Fuller of Enfield; a grandson, Adonis King and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Monday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019