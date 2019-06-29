Kimberly (Upton) Campanelli, passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2019.
She was born June 5, 1964, in Coventry, to Robert and Mary Jane (Gilman) Upton. Kimberly was a lifelong resident of Coventry.
She is survived by her daughter Jessica Bailey; her father, Robert Upton; her brothers, Robert Upton, Jr. and Michael Upton; and her sister, Cheryl Upton- Kjellquist; her grandson, Armin Mercure; and many extended family members and friends.
Relatives and friends may join the family today, Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m. for a graveside service at St. Mary Cemetery, Coventry.
Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home, 2665 Boston Tnpk., Coventry, is assisting the family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 29 to July 3, 2019