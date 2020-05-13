Kimberly (Wilson) Cunningham
Kimberly (Wilson) Cunningham, 65, of Manchester, graduated to eternal life on Thursday, May 7, 2020, peacefully at home. She was the beloved wife of Michael R. Cunningham for 38 years.

Kimberly was a lifelong resident of Manchester, graduating from Manchester High School and the University of Connecticut. She was part owner and managed Great Prospects, LLC, a family owned home inspection business. After being saved by Jesus, she attended Church of the Living God in Manchester for 26 years, where she served in many capacities inside and outside of the church.

She is survived by her husband, Michael R. Cunningham; son, Michael J. Cunningham; and daughter, Courtney Cunningham.

She was laid to rest at St. Edward Cemetery in Stafford Springs.

Published in Journal Inquirer from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
