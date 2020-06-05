Konnor Joseph Conley, 25, of Enfield, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2020.



Konnor was born on Dec. 8, 1994, the youngest son of Kenneth Richard Conley Jr. and Kathleen Marie Kulesa Conley. Konnor was the beloved brother of Kenneth Richard Conley III and Kaitlin Nicole Conley, both of Enfield. Konnor leaves behind a large group of family and friends, including sister-in-law, Alyse Enderle Conley; grandparents, Kenneth Richard and Connie Conley, Marilyn Kennedy Kulesa and William and Ida Kulesa. Konnor also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him greatly including Patricia Krupa, Trisha and Jeffrey Farmer and their children Jonathan, Catherine and Daniel; Kristine Dineen and fiancé, James Kent and his two children, Savannah and Sydney; David and Elizabeth "Libby" Conley and his children Dylan and Kyle along with Dylan's wife Valerie; niece Norah Marie, Renee Norman, Cindy and Jay Shipee; and cousins Conley, Alexandria, Jenna and Nathan, John and Pat Mangino and their children Chris and Matthew; and family friends Tom and Nancy Brucuglio. Konnor leaves behind many friends who will remember him for his bright smile, welcoming personality and extravagant bonfires.



Konnor made friends wherever he went and never passed up a chance to lend a helping hand. His big heart always showed through as he fed the homeless, cared for animals (especially his sister's cat), offered to care for others and assisted his father with running his construction company. Konnor's love for telling jokes and living life to the fullest was his greatest asset. He had many hobbies, most of which he learned from his loving mother, handyman father, and two older siblings. Konnor enjoyed cooking, fishing, BMX, snowboarding, riding quads, camping, working on trucks, and traveling to his house that he and his father built in Vermont. Each year at Christmas, Konnor looked forward to showing off a new Hess Truck that added to his collection.



Although his life was cut far too short, he will be remembered for so many positive traits and will leave a lasting presence in the hearts of all who had the opportunity to meet such a kind gentle soul. Konnor will truly be missed and to the words of his favorite song, Lynyrd Skynyrd's Freebird "I'm as free as a bird now and this bird you cannot change."



