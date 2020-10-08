Kristine Laurel "Kriss" Krueger, who grew up in Vernon, passed away at her home in Campbell, California, on Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.



She was the daughter of Myron "Bill" Krueger of Vernon and Susan Rafter of Everett, Washington. Always determined and focused when something sparked her interest, Kriss taught herself to ride a bicycle at five and fanatically practiced gymnastics throughout her childhood and high school years. She was twice co-captain of the gymnastics team at Rockville High School, where she was also on the tennis team, graduating in 1983. She graduated from Smith College in 1989 as a First Group Scholar with a major in biology. She was a health care professional renowned for analyzing problems, developing and simplifying procedures and finding innovative solutions. She was director of business services and process improvement at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Sunnyvale, California, before becoming director of analytics at Sutter Health in Sacramento, California. In her leisure time, Kriss enjoyed scuba diving, travelling and making jewelry.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Mike Krueger of Breckenridge, Colorado; Richard Rafter of Everett, Washington; her sister, Starry E. Krueger of San Diego, California; her stepmother Joan Sonnanburg of Vernon; her longtime companion, Richard Navarro and Richard Jr. and Alexis, of San Jose, California; her devoted friend, Lisa Wheeler, and her aunt, Starry Krueger of New York City.









