04/15/1954 – 06/05/2020Kurt M. Schermerhorn, of Enfield, passed away on June 5, 2020.He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Jean (Leach) Schermerhorn. He was born on April 15, 1954, in Springfield. Kurt leaves his brother, Lee Schermerhorn and his wife, Connie, of Enfield, who he thanks for the never ending supply of children and greats so he was off the hook with Mom and Dad; and sister, Nancy Haase and her husband, Ed Loos, of The Villages, Florida, where Kurt loved visiting the crazy Villages, driving Nancy's golf cart too fast, playing bocce, the pools, and 2-1 specials everywhere every day! He will never be forgotten by his nieces, nephew, and their children, Kerri Schermerhorn St. Pierre and her husband, Timothy, and their children, Giselle, John, and Cole of Sutton, Massachusetts; Brian Schermerhorn and his wife, Kate, and Noah, Carter, Addison, and Wesley of Suffield; Elisha Jezek and her husband, Jesse, and their children, Ryan and Leah of Avon; Erica Light and her children, Faith and Hudson of Enfield.Kurt wants everyone to remember him for his crazy "sport team" choices – New York Yankees (ok), but Dallas Cowboys and Montreal Canadians - really? Are you from New England? And let's not forget the fabulous chili he would make for those great Super Bowl parties at the Hukelau. He wants his "girls" at Chicago Sam's and Tao's to remember his never ending supply of chocolates. He was so thankful for the many adventures at Cape Cod with Mom, Dad, family and friends including the jetty walks, catching horseshoe crabs and relaxing. We hope the fishing is great and there is plenty of cold barley soup with Uncle Herbie. Here's to golfing your best round yet and the Mai Tais are flowing with Steve Martin.A celebration of Kurt's life will be held at a later date. Rest in peace Brother, we love you!In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is assisting his family with arrangements.