Kyle D. McCahey
Kyle D. McCahey, 21, of Somers, beloved son to David and Michelle (Anderson) McCahey, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

He was born in Hartford on Dec. 8, 1998, and attended local schools in Somers. Kyle enjoyed a career with FedEx for three years. He was a member of Somers Congregational Church where he was both baptized and confirmed. He was very active in dirt bike racing being involved with both J Day Off Road and NETRA. Kyle had fun four wheeling, and spending time with friends at bonfires. Kyle enjoyed the casino, especially video Black Jack and playing cards with his Gram. He was an adventurous, free spirit who loved traveling and exploring new sights. His happy-go-lucky personality gained him the nickname "Smiley" among his friends and family. He was fearless and loved life. Kyle will be remembered as a caring and compassionate son, brother, grandson, and friend by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Amanda McCahey; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Betty Anderson; his aunts and uncles, Kerri and Jeff Anderson, and Kevin and Michelle Zukowski; cousins, Ashley and Jake Anderson, and Nick, Matt, Jessica and Tara Zukowski; his special friends, Sam McNeill and Jordan Fritche; his furry companions, Bailey and Duke; and many beloved friends and extended family members. Kyle was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, James T. McCahey Jr., and Barbara S. McCahey; and by an uncle, John Zukowski.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Somers New West Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Kyle may be made to the Somers Congregational Church, 599 Main St., Somers, CT 06071.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
