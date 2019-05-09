Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Kyle G. DeLisle "Peanut-Deadeye," 33, of Vernon, passed away unexpectedly at home May 4, 2019.



He was born Feb. 15, 1986, in Hartford. He resided his whole life in Rockville/Vernon. Kyle loved football (a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan), baseball (Boston Red Sox), bowling, camping, NASCAR racing, fishing, and being outdoors. He loved animals, especially dogs. He loved laughter and having fun with others. He was always giving of himself and always ready to help. He has made so many memories including time at Del-Aire campground, Rockville bowling lanes, with family and with his girlfriend.



He leaves behind his mother, Leslie (DeLisle) Caron; his maternal grandmother, Loes Hemmeler; his twin sister, Krystal (DeLisle) Fox; stepsister, Robin Crabb and her partner, Greg; two stepbrothers, Marc Caron and Paul Caron and his wife, Diana. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Three cousins that were very close to Kyle were David, Stacey, and Robert. Kyle leaves behind his three best friends that were such a big important part of his life, Jaysen Caron, Albert Oullette, and Elizabeth Norman. Kyle leaves his girlfriend who he loved dearly, Jessica Rowley and her daughter, Eden. Kyle was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Leonard DeLisle; his stepfather, Harold Caron; and his uncle, L. John DeLisle.



Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Kyle G. DeLisle "Peanut-Deadeye," 33, of Vernon, passed away unexpectedly at home May 4, 2019.He was born Feb. 15, 1986, in Hartford. He resided his whole life in Rockville/Vernon. Kyle loved football (a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan), baseball (Boston Red Sox), bowling, camping, NASCAR racing, fishing, and being outdoors. He loved animals, especially dogs. He loved laughter and having fun with others. He was always giving of himself and always ready to help. He has made so many memories including time at Del-Aire campground, Rockville bowling lanes, with family and with his girlfriend.He leaves behind his mother, Leslie (DeLisle) Caron; his maternal grandmother, Loes Hemmeler; his twin sister, Krystal (DeLisle) Fox; stepsister, Robin Crabb and her partner, Greg; two stepbrothers, Marc Caron and Paul Caron and his wife, Diana. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Three cousins that were very close to Kyle were David, Stacey, and Robert. Kyle leaves behind his three best friends that were such a big important part of his life, Jaysen Caron, Albert Oullette, and Elizabeth Norman. Kyle leaves his girlfriend who he loved dearly, Jessica Rowley and her daughter, Eden. Kyle was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Leonard DeLisle; his stepfather, Harold Caron; and his uncle, L. John DeLisle.Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 9 to May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close