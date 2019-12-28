Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle Joseph Faulkner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kyle Joseph Faulkner, 30, Jan. 10, 1989-Dec. 24, 2019, left this world on his own after a long battle with depression.



Beloved brother, son, uncle, nephew, grandson, and cousin will always be remembered for his humor and gorgeous smile. Although he led a troubled life, he was a kind soul, with a big heart. He has a passion for fishing, and a deep love for the great outdoors. He is now free of all pain and worry and was welcomed into eternity by a large loving family, being predeceased by his grandparents, Lebel, a grandfather Faulkner; uncles; an aunt; and a cousin.



Kyle leaves behind so many who love him. His father, Joseph Faulkner of Bolton and wife, Yolande; his mother Denise Preuss of Willington and her husband, Thomas; two sisters, Danielle Golding of Danforth Maine, and her husband, Derek, and their two children, Natalie and Derek Jr., Lauren Faulkner of Willington and her fiance, John Ricci and their two children, Cayden and Aubree; grandmother Joan Faulkner of Bolton; stepbrothers and stepsisters; a special cousin Brian Danforth of Columbia, who was more like a brother to him; followed by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Kyle also had a few close friends to which he considered his family.



His journey is now complete. At the family's request, services will be private, and a celebration of Kyle's life will be announced at a later date. Family would like to thank all who extended a helping hand to Kyle, and a special thank you to Hartford Trade Service for the loving care.







