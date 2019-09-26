Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Michael "Mike" Berry. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

L. Michael "Mike" Berry, 77, of Enfield, beloved husband of Ann (Mulé) Berry for 53 years, entered into eternal rest Sept. 17, 2019, at Hartford Hospital, with his loving wife by his side.



He was the son of the late Lawrence and Lucy (Shaw) Berry and he was born in Hartford, April 20, 1942, where he resided before moving to Enfield. Mike was a graduate of Enfield High School and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was employed for many years as a meat cutter before beginning his career at UPS where he retired in 1998. Mike loved antique cars, hot rods, and motorcycles, often buying these "toys" in pieces and turning them into something beautiful to show off at the numerous car shows he attended. He was a member of the American Legion Post 80, the NRA, and the Agawam Gun Club, where he enjoyed spending time. Friends of Mike knew he did things his way, letting that be known with his signature "MYWAYY" license plates.



In addition to his loving wife Ann, he is survived by a daughter, Amy Diaz and her husband, Pablo; a son, Dean Berry and his wife, Valerie; and his three grandchildren, Andrew, his best buddy who was the light of his life, and his granddaughters, Eden and Faith.



Michael's family will receive relatives and friends at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by services at 3 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at St. Patrick Church in Enfield at a future date. The family asks that if you have an antique car or hot rod to please drive it to the funeral home the day of the services in his honor.



Donations in memory of Mike may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.



