1/
Larry A. DeGreenia
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry A. DeGreenia, 72, of Enfield, beloved husband of Sandra (Davis) DeGreenia, entered into eternal peace at home on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Son of the late Dean DeGreenia and Carolyn (Craig) Perham, he was born in Lyndonville, Vermont on Oct. 28, 1947. Larry enjoyed a long career as a mechanic and was a resident of Enfield for over 40 years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and camping. He loved riding his motorcycle in his earlier years, and cherished time spent with his family and his many animal companions he had throughout his life.

In addition to his loving wife Sandy, Larry is survived by his children, Tim DeGreenia and his wife, Janet, of Windsor Locks, Doreen DePaul of New Hartford, Stephanie Henderson and her husband, Jeff, of New Boston, New Hampshire; his stepchildren, Lisa Thompson and her husband, Jon, of Snowflake, Arizona, Lori Sullivan and her husband, Mike, of Whitfield, Maine, Bonnie Stotlemeyer and her husband, Richard, of South Carolina; his brother, Ken DeGreenia and his wife, Judy, of Severn, Maryland; and his sister, Merlyn Guild and her husband, Gus; and many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, family, friends and beloved pets. He was predeceased by his son, Richard DeGreenia; his stepchildren, George Latour and Diane Latour; and his brother, Tref DeGreenia.

A memorial service honoring Larry's life will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory may be made to the Enfield Community Cat Project

www.enfieldcommunitycatproject.com

For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved