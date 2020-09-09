Larry A. DeGreenia, 72, of Enfield, beloved husband of Sandra (Davis) DeGreenia, entered into eternal peace at home on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.Son of the late Dean DeGreenia and Carolyn (Craig) Perham, he was born in Lyndonville, Vermont on Oct. 28, 1947. Larry enjoyed a long career as a mechanic and was a resident of Enfield for over 40 years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and camping. He loved riding his motorcycle in his earlier years, and cherished time spent with his family and his many animal companions he had throughout his life.In addition to his loving wife Sandy, Larry is survived by his children, Tim DeGreenia and his wife, Janet, of Windsor Locks, Doreen DePaul of New Hartford, Stephanie Henderson and her husband, Jeff, of New Boston, New Hampshire; his stepchildren, Lisa Thompson and her husband, Jon, of Snowflake, Arizona, Lori Sullivan and her husband, Mike, of Whitfield, Maine, Bonnie Stotlemeyer and her husband, Richard, of South Carolina; his brother, Ken DeGreenia and his wife, Judy, of Severn, Maryland; and his sister, Merlyn Guild and her husband, Gus; and many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, family, friends and beloved pets. He was predeceased by his son, Richard DeGreenia; his stepchildren, George Latour and Diane Latour; and his brother, Tref DeGreenia.A memorial service honoring Larry's life will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory may be made to the Enfield Community Cat ProjectFor online condolences, please visit