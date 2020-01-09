Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry G. McDonald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry G. McDonald, born on Aug. 23, 1960, at Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, departed this mortal world on Dec. 4, 2019.



Larry was born to Gertrude P. and Alvin E. McDonald Sr. He was born on a hot summer day. A summer child, Larry never liked the cold. In later years, a heated jacket would become one of his closest companions.



Literally Larry, the youngest of four children, was a happy boy. Even at a young age, he brought delight to his parents, siblings, and peers. Always the clown, he brought happiness to everyone that his life touched.



He attended Guilford Middle School and then Piscatiquis Community High School in Maine. Larry found that book learning was not his strong point - hands-on education at Dexter Vocational was a more suitable learning style for him, ending in 1979.



He worked at several local businesses and then moved first to East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where his eldest brother Ronnie lived, then relocated to Enfield and finally settled at 37 Rockville Road, Broad Brook, at the compound.



Becoming employed at Rex Lumber in South Windsor was a dream come true for Larry. Holding many positions there he quickly became an essential part of its team. With innate mechanical ability combined with a good dose of common sense, he quickly became the "go-to person" to solve the many problems that arose. He worked there for 30 years until his illness forced him to stop.



His true love was for his group of friends at the compound. There, along with Dana, were Scott, Tim, Steve, Mike, John and Wende, Rene, George, and others. This was his family. That was what he truly lived for, his interactions with them. His fondness for fishing, quading, and the flowing river bonded them all into a cohesive group. Sure, there were difficult times, but also many good and great times.



Near the end, as I was visiting him, he commented how the river gave him calmness and strength to carry on. His wish was, like the river, that his memory would continue onward with his family, friends, and co-workers, and all who knew him. And it will.



Larry passed on Dec. 4, peacefully, with his family and friends at his side, Steve, Wende, and John. Larry is survived by his son, Travis; his daughter, Amanda; and his siblings, Lynda Smart, Ronald and Marsha Taylor, and Alvin McDonald Jr. and fiancé Nancy Crabtree.



A committal service will be held in the spring at Lawn Cemetery in Guilford, Maine, and a life remembrance ceremony will be held at the compound at 37 Rockville Road, Broad Brook, with both dates to be determined at a later time.



Anyone wishing to donate in Larry's name may do so to the Broad Brook Fire Department, 125 Main St., Broad Brook, CT 06016.



His memories live on in all of us.



Rest, brother, rest.



- Alvin







Larry G. McDonald, born on Aug. 23, 1960, at Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, departed this mortal world on Dec. 4, 2019.Larry was born to Gertrude P. and Alvin E. McDonald Sr. He was born on a hot summer day. A summer child, Larry never liked the cold. In later years, a heated jacket would become one of his closest companions.Literally Larry, the youngest of four children, was a happy boy. Even at a young age, he brought delight to his parents, siblings, and peers. Always the clown, he brought happiness to everyone that his life touched.He attended Guilford Middle School and then Piscatiquis Community High School in Maine. Larry found that book learning was not his strong point - hands-on education at Dexter Vocational was a more suitable learning style for him, ending in 1979.He worked at several local businesses and then moved first to East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where his eldest brother Ronnie lived, then relocated to Enfield and finally settled at 37 Rockville Road, Broad Brook, at the compound.Becoming employed at Rex Lumber in South Windsor was a dream come true for Larry. Holding many positions there he quickly became an essential part of its team. With innate mechanical ability combined with a good dose of common sense, he quickly became the "go-to person" to solve the many problems that arose. He worked there for 30 years until his illness forced him to stop.His true love was for his group of friends at the compound. There, along with Dana, were Scott, Tim, Steve, Mike, John and Wende, Rene, George, and others. This was his family. That was what he truly lived for, his interactions with them. His fondness for fishing, quading, and the flowing river bonded them all into a cohesive group. Sure, there were difficult times, but also many good and great times.Near the end, as I was visiting him, he commented how the river gave him calmness and strength to carry on. His wish was, like the river, that his memory would continue onward with his family, friends, and co-workers, and all who knew him. And it will.Larry passed on Dec. 4, peacefully, with his family and friends at his side, Steve, Wende, and John. Larry is survived by his son, Travis; his daughter, Amanda; and his siblings, Lynda Smart, Ronald and Marsha Taylor, and Alvin McDonald Jr. and fiancé Nancy Crabtree.A committal service will be held in the spring at Lawn Cemetery in Guilford, Maine, and a life remembrance ceremony will be held at the compound at 37 Rockville Road, Broad Brook, with both dates to be determined at a later time.Anyone wishing to donate in Larry's name may do so to the Broad Brook Fire Department, 125 Main St., Broad Brook, CT 06016.His memories live on in all of us.Rest, brother, rest.- Alvin Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close