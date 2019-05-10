Guest Book View Sign Service Information Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-6226 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on Sept. 27, 1925, in Lewiston, Maine, son of the late Arthur and Lea (Dennis) Pouliot. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was employed by the East Hartford Board of Education for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching Western movies, collecting antique bottles, and he spent much time at the Manchester Senior Center.



Larry is survived by his two children, Stephen Pouliot and his wife, Debra, of Colchester, and Denise DeCiantis and her husband, Christopher, of Manchester; three grandchildren, Dan Pouliot of East Hartford, and Kristen and Rachel DeCiantis of Manchester. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Krisann Pouliot.



Larry's family would like to thank his caregivers Rosemary, Joyce, Arline, and Gloria and the nurses from Vernon VNA for their kind and compassionate care.



A calling hour will be held at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester on Saturday, May 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester.



