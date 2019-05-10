Larry J. Pouliot, 93, of Manchester, beloved husband of the late Cathy Pouliot died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1925, in Lewiston, Maine, son of the late Arthur and Lea (Dennis) Pouliot. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was employed by the East Hartford Board of Education for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching Western movies, collecting antique bottles, and he spent much time at the Manchester Senior Center.
Larry is survived by his two children, Stephen Pouliot and his wife, Debra, of Colchester, and Denise DeCiantis and her husband, Christopher, of Manchester; three grandchildren, Dan Pouliot of East Hartford, and Kristen and Rachel DeCiantis of Manchester. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Krisann Pouliot.
Larry's family would like to thank his caregivers Rosemary, Joyce, Arline, and Gloria and the nurses from Vernon VNA for their kind and compassionate care.
A calling hour will be held at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester on Saturday, May 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
To leave an online condolence please visit
www.manchesterfh.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 10 to May 14, 2019