1/1
Laura K. La Clair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura K. La Clair, 92, of Willington, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

She was born in Littleton, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Charles E. and Katherine T. (Knapp) Keeler. Laura had been employed as a factory worker and enjoyed country music and dancing. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred La Clair. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Bishop and Roger Bishop and his wife, Camy; her two daughters, Katherine Blais and her husband, Richard, and Paula Kaseta and her husband, Bruce; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ruby Stringer.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Willington Hill Cemetery, Tolland Turnpike (Route 74), Willington. Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved