Laura K. La Clair, 92, of Willington, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.She was born in Littleton, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Charles E. and Katherine T. (Knapp) Keeler. Laura had been employed as a factory worker and enjoyed country music and dancing. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred La Clair. She is survived by her two sons, Robert Bishop and Roger Bishop and his wife, Camy; her two daughters, Katherine Blais and her husband, Richard, and Paula Kaseta and her husband, Bruce; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ruby Stringer.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Willington Hill Cemetery, Tolland Turnpike (Route 74), Willington. Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit