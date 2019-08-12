Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Wallat Kent left this life July 30, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.



Born in Ft. Devens, Massachusetts, in January 1957, she lived in Arizona for most of her life. After graduating from college, Laura became a flight attendant and met her future husband and life partner, Arthur Kent of Windsor, on a flight. They were married for 39 years in June, and were the proud parents of Zachary Kent of Portland, Oregon, and wife, Kathleen, Chelsea Kent of Joshua Tree, California, and Tyler Kent of La Jolla, California.



Laura and Art owned and ran the Baskin-Robins Ice Cream Parlor and Plaza Theatre in Windsor for many years and Laura started her teaching career in Windsor as well. She continued as a teacher, teacher-coach, and administrator in Arizona in several districts as well as at the



In addition to her love of working with children, Laura loved to travel and spent many happy times in Central America and Europe with friends and family. She was happiest when her children, her 18 nieces and nephews spent holidays and vacations together.



Laura was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Mary Wallat; and leaves her rock and loving partner, Arthur; and her sisters, Martha Bruneau and Edwina La Bonte, to grieve the loss of Laura.







