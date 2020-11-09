Laurence J. Brunette, 61, of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Hartford on June 7, 1959, the son the late Susan (Smith) Brunette and Richard J. Brunette, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Windsor Locks and was a frequent patron of the Gathering Ground. In his earlier years, he was employed as a shuttle driver, and loved sharing his encounters with famous persons. Larry was known for his social nature. He also enjoyed listening to live music, singing karaoke, and watching wrestling. He always aspired to playing the guitar. His family would like to extend a special thank you to those who befriended and cared for him over the years.
Laurence is survived by his brothers, Michael Brunette, Richard Jr., David Brunette and his wife, Joanne; his sister Mary Brunette; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his twin brother, best friend and soulmate, Stephen; and his sister Ellen.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Nov. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.
A procession will gather at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12, at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 Elm St, Windsor Locks. Masks are required for all attendees. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Laurence's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
