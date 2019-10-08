Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lauretta M. Cyr. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Robert Bellarmine Church 52 S Elm St Windsor Locks , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lauretta M. Cyr, 88, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on May 25, 1931, in Van Buren, Maine, the daughter to the late Carise and Georgiana (Pelletier) Cyr. She was employed with Kaman Aerospace for many years before retiring. She made her home and raised her five sons in Windsor Locks alongside her husband, the late John Cianfarani, Sr. She was a faithful communicant of St. Roberts Church and enjoyed gardening and crocheting. Lauretta was an excellent cook and baker, making many family favorites such as her lemon squares. She found great joy in spending time with her family and best friends Terry and Doris.



Lauretta is survived by two sons, Rick Cianfarani of Windsor Locks and Wayne Cianfarani and his wife, Susan, of Somers; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Cianfarani of Windsor Locks; a sister, Jackie Wiesner; grandchildren Kevin, Tony, Alicia, Nicholas, Erica, Kelly, and Kyle; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sons, Carl, Ronald, and John Cianfarani; nine brothers; and four sisters.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 S Elm St., Windsor Locks. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Poquonock.



Donations in memory of Lauretta may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.



