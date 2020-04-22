Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie Carroll (Heard) Berg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laurie Carroll (Heard) Berg, age 68, formerly of Manchester, passed away of natural causes on March 27, 2020, in Bradford, Rhode Island.



She was the daughter of the late Louis F. Heard and Helen (Polly) Heard Wetherbee. She was also predeceased by her husband, Henry "Hank" Berg of Bolton. Laurie graduated from Manchester High School in 1969. She attended Westbrook College in Maine and graduated from Southern Connecticut State University with a degree in special education. She had worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford for many years.



Left to mourn her loss are her daughter, Jocelyn Ferguson-Berg who lives with her wife, Marissa, in Summerville, South Carolina, where they are expecting their first child in November, and her son, Robert, who lives in Bradford. She is also survived by her brothers, Gary Heard and sister-in-law, Sara, of Brooklyn, New York, and Peter Heard and sister-in-law, Beth, of Manchester. In addition, she leaves nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from around the country who will fondly remember her.



Laurie was well loved by those who knew her. She was a kind and gentle soul, unassuming and generous, dedicated to her children and close friends. All will miss her.



The family will plan a memorial service in Manchester at a future date. Condolences and notifications may be placed at



www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com



and will be shared with the immediate family.



For those wanting to make a donation in Laurie's name please do so at the Epilepsy Foundation



https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate







