Stafford Springs, CT
06076
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs,
CT
06076
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs,
CT
06076
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawrence "Larry" A. Guardiani, 84, of Tolland, passed away July 3, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
He was born in Hartford, son of the late Augustino and Antionette (Tozzoli) Guardiani. Larry served in the 1st Regiment of the Connecticut State Guard in the early 1950s. For many years, he was a local construction business owner, and later retired as a crane operator. He was a longtime member of the Italian Benefit Society, the local Teamsters Union, and was a sharp-shooting champion in his earlier years.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Virginia Guardiani; five children, Anthony Guardiani and his partner, Catherine Lyons, Mark Guardiani and Patty, Dale Hebert and her husband, Mike, Tammy Long and her husband, Roger, and Ginny McNulty and her husband, Bob; eight grandsons, Mark Jr., Michael, Brett, Evan, Nicholas, Hunter, Zachary, and Cody; two sisters, Mary Lou DiVicino and Elaine Guardiani; cousin, Linda Steadman; longtime friend, Red Riccio; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, July 10, with a procession forming by 10 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.
Calling hours are Tuesday, July 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tolland Senior Center, 674 Tolland Stage Road, Tolland, CT 06084.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 6 to July 10, 2019
