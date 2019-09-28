Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence C. Anderson, 89, of Tolland, beloved husband of the late Doris (Lavigne) Anderson, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.



Born in Hartford, son of the late Eric and Gertrude (Sperber) Anderson, he attended Rockville High School and was a test operator with Pratt & Whitney, retiring in 1989 after 40 years of service. Lawrence was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He will be fondly remembered as one who loved a good bargain, and held on to many items he accumulated over the years.



He was an avid fisherman and bowler and loved to build birdhouses. He also loved to play bingo at the casino and travel the world. Lawrence was a man with a very flirtatious manner and had a wonderful heart. Everyone will remember him as the man at "Papa T's" in Tolland who loved to make people smile as he handed out dollar bills to the kids in the restaurant every time he was there, which was almost every day.



Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Holly Rood and her companion, Peter Whittle, of Bonita Springs, Florida and Gail Wertz and her husband, Fran, of Callaway, Virginia; his grandchildren, Heather Roberson, Erin Rood, Evan Wertz, and Kevin Wertz; his great-grandchildren, Brett Duell, Derrick Duell, Emily Robertson, Catherine Wertz, Colleen Wertz, and Ian Wertz; his great-great-granddaughter, Penelope Jane Duell; his cousins, who were like siblings to him, Shirley Pinard and Kenneth Sperber; and other relatives and friends.



Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Donald Anderson and Norman Anderson; and his cousin, who was also like a sister to him, Carol Poharski.



His family will plan a memorial service at a future date.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, Vernon, has care of the arrangements.



