Lawrence J. "Larry" Kaminsky, 81, of Enfield, beloved and devoted husband of 61 years to Hilda (Carzello) Kaminsky, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.



Son of the late Joseph and Bertha (Gniady) Kaminsky, he was born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield Aug. 27, 1938, and was a long time resident of Enfield and Springfield. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Larry was employed as a guard for the Enfield Correction Center, and as a driver for Troiano Oil. Upon his retirement from the Correction Center, he was an expeditor for the United States Postal Service for 20 years. Larry was also a licensed commercial pilot for over 40 years, an accomplished musician, and an avid tennis, racquetball, and jai alai player for many years. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church.



In addition to his loving wife, Hilda, Larry is survived by his children, Cheryl Santiago of Enfield, and Mary Ann Drummond and her husband, Mark, of Southwick, Massachusetts; his brother, Rev. Joseph Kaminsky of Elton, Florida; his sister, Barbara Palmiter and her husband, Clay, of Suffield; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; the Carzello family; and many extended relatives.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Larry Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2019

