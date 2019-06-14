Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Lee Smith Jr.. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Lee



Born Feb. 24, 1978, in New Britain, Larry grew up in East Hartford and graduated from Howell Cheney Technical High School in 1996. As an automotive enthusiast he worked at New England Engine & Parts in Worcester, Massachusetts.



One of his greatest challenges he faced in his life was a diagnosis of leukemia. He underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2012 and became cancer-free for almost seven years. Larry enjoyed fishing and spending time with his many friends and girlfriend, Lauren. He also liked watching sports, including baseball, football, NASCAR, and ultimate fighting championship.



Larry was a proud uncle to his four beautiful nieces. He loved and adored them very much, attending all of their school functions and celebrations. In recent years, Larry kept busy by helping family and friends with technology needs, installing Fire Sticks and streaming technologies in their homes.



Larry is survived by his mother, Marilyn (Vojeck) Smith of Vernon; his sister, Jennifer and her husband, David Moran, of Tolland; and his four nieces Madison, Amanda, Emily, and Meadow of Tolland. Larry is predeceased by his father, Lawrence Lee Smith Sr., whom he missed dearly.



The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at UMass General.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Family and friends may call Tuesday before the service from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation



or the



For online condolences, please visit







Lawrence Lee Smith Jr., 41, of Ellington passed away Saturday June 8, 2019, in his home.Born Feb. 24, 1978, in New Britain, Larry grew up in East Hartford and graduated from Howell Cheney Technical High School in 1996. As an automotive enthusiast he worked at New England Engine & Parts in Worcester, Massachusetts.One of his greatest challenges he faced in his life was a diagnosis of leukemia. He underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2012 and became cancer-free for almost seven years. Larry enjoyed fishing and spending time with his many friends and girlfriend, Lauren. He also liked watching sports, including baseball, football, NASCAR, and ultimate fighting championship.Larry was a proud uncle to his four beautiful nieces. He loved and adored them very much, attending all of their school functions and celebrations. In recent years, Larry kept busy by helping family and friends with technology needs, installing Fire Sticks and streaming technologies in their homes.Larry is survived by his mother, Marilyn (Vojeck) Smith of Vernon; his sister, Jennifer and her husband, David Moran, of Tolland; and his four nieces Madison, Amanda, Emily, and Meadow of Tolland. Larry is predeceased by his father, Lawrence Lee Smith Sr., whom he missed dearly.The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at UMass General.A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Family and friends may call Tuesday before the service from 4 to 7 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org or theFor online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in Journal Inquirer from June 14 to June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.