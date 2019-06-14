Lawrence Lee Smith Jr., 41, of Ellington passed away Saturday June 8, 2019, in his home.
Born Feb. 24, 1978, in New Britain, Larry grew up in East Hartford and graduated from Howell Cheney Technical High School in 1996. As an automotive enthusiast he worked at New England Engine & Parts in Worcester, Massachusetts.
One of his greatest challenges he faced in his life was a diagnosis of leukemia. He underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2012 and became cancer-free for almost seven years. Larry enjoyed fishing and spending time with his many friends and girlfriend, Lauren. He also liked watching sports, including baseball, football, NASCAR, and ultimate fighting championship.
Larry was a proud uncle to his four beautiful nieces. He loved and adored them very much, attending all of their school functions and celebrations. In recent years, Larry kept busy by helping family and friends with technology needs, installing Fire Sticks and streaming technologies in their homes.
Larry is survived by his mother, Marilyn (Vojeck) Smith of Vernon; his sister, Jennifer and her husband, David Moran, of Tolland; and his four nieces Madison, Amanda, Emily, and Meadow of Tolland. Larry is predeceased by his father, Lawrence Lee Smith Sr., whom he missed dearly.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at UMass General.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Family and friends may call Tuesday before the service from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
www.cff.org or the
For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 14 to June 18, 2019