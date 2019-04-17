Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence R. "Larry" Carlson Jr.. View Sign

Lawrence R. "Larry" Carlson Jr., 47, of East Hartford, formerly of South Windsor, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at home.



He was born June 8, 1971, in Manchester, son of Lawrence R. Carlson and Mary Ellen (Parker) Carlson. Larry was raised in South Windsor and attended local schools. He was a self-employed handyman, helping relatives and friends.



Larry is survived by his two daughters, Amber Sidi of East Hartford and Hailee Carlson of Manchester; his father, Lawrence and his wife, Joann, of Manchester; his mother, Mary Ellen of Apache Junction, Arizona; his sister, Lisa Carlson and Scott Plourde of Manchester; his niece, Victoria Turkington of Manchester; his stepsister, Stephanie O'Day and her husband, Nathaniel, of Cromwell; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.



There are no services.



To make a memorial donation in Larry's name please visit



www.alpha1.org/maidment



to advance treatment for emphysema.



To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







400 Main Street

Manchester , CT 06040

