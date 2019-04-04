Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Russell "Larry" Hayward. View Sign





Lawrence was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Hartford, the son of the late Russell and Edna (Vienneau) Hayward. He was a graduate of Enfield High School. Larry served his country proudly with the U.S. Air Force for 24 years and retired as a master sergeant and was an Air Force weather forecaster for many years. He was the originator and coordinator of Vita Site in Enfield. He had resided in California for over 20 years and returned to Enfield where he has resided for the last 13 years. Larry was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for over 10 years in California and Connecticut. Larry enjoyed camping in Vermont and riding his Harley.



He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean; a son, Clayton Russell Hayward of Enfield; his siblings, Stephen Hayward and wife, Sandra, of Enfield, Janice Hurley and husband, Wayne, of Enfield, Donald Hayward and wife, Laura, of Enfield, Joyce Totten and husband, Peter, of East Windsor, Douglas Hayward and wife, Lora, of Palmer, Massachusetts; along with many nieces and nephews.



His family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, April 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Patrick's King Street. Cemetery, Enfield.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.



To leave an online condolence message, for directions, or more info, visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com



Lawrence "Larry" Russell Hayward, 71, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest March 31, 2019.Lawrence was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Hartford, the son of the late Russell and Edna (Vienneau) Hayward. He was a graduate of Enfield High School. Larry served his country proudly with the U.S. Air Force for 24 years and retired as a master sergeant and was an Air Force weather forecaster for many years. He was the originator and coordinator of Vita Site in Enfield. He had resided in California for over 20 years and returned to Enfield where he has resided for the last 13 years. Larry was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for over 10 years in California and Connecticut. Larry enjoyed camping in Vermont and riding his Harley.He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean; a son, Clayton Russell Hayward of Enfield; his siblings, Stephen Hayward and wife, Sandra, of Enfield, Janice Hurley and husband, Wayne, of Enfield, Donald Hayward and wife, Laura, of Enfield, Joyce Totten and husband, Peter, of East Windsor, Douglas Hayward and wife, Lora, of Palmer, Massachusetts; along with many nieces and nephews.His family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, April 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Patrick's King Street. Cemetery, Enfield.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.To leave an online condolence message, for directions, or more info, visit Funeral Home Browne Funeral Chapels

43 Shaker Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 745-3115 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close