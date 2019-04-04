Lawrence "Larry" Russell Hayward, 71, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest March 31, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Russell "Larry" Hayward.
Lawrence was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Hartford, the son of the late Russell and Edna (Vienneau) Hayward. He was a graduate of Enfield High School. Larry served his country proudly with the U.S. Air Force for 24 years and retired as a master sergeant and was an Air Force weather forecaster for many years. He was the originator and coordinator of Vita Site in Enfield. He had resided in California for over 20 years and returned to Enfield where he has resided for the last 13 years. Larry was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for over 10 years in California and Connecticut. Larry enjoyed camping in Vermont and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean; a son, Clayton Russell Hayward of Enfield; his siblings, Stephen Hayward and wife, Sandra, of Enfield, Janice Hurley and husband, Wayne, of Enfield, Donald Hayward and wife, Laura, of Enfield, Joyce Totten and husband, Peter, of East Windsor, Douglas Hayward and wife, Lora, of Palmer, Massachusetts; along with many nieces and nephews.
His family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, April 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Patrick's King Street. Cemetery, Enfield.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
To leave an online condolence message, for directions, or more info, visit
www.brownememorialchapels.com
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2019