Lawrence "Skip" Woodward passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19.



Born on July 18, 1944, to Lawrence Woodward Sr. and Ruth Wirth. Skip led a life of service to others. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served four years aboard the USS Holland (AS-32). Soon after discharge he met Patty Sheridan whom he married in 1969, while they divorced in 1983 they remained friends. He spent the majority of his professional career as a safety officer at GE Knolls in Windsor. Throughout his life he dedicated his time to serving as a volunteer firefighter with the Warehouse Point Fire Department, ending his career as Assistant Fire Chief. He was one of the founding members of the East Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Association where he spent a number of years as an EMT-I and in leadership positions. Skip also served as a member of the East Windsor Civil Preparedness team and spent countless hours volunteering for the American Red Cross as a CPR instructor and as a Health History Interviewer at blood drives. He was also an East Windsor Rotary Citizen of the year.



Skip leaves behind his daughter, Colleen Runyon and her husband, Bryan, of Powder Springs, Georgia, and their children, Rachel Silver of Chicago, Illinois, and Stewart Runyon of Powder Springs; and a brother, Robert of Storrs. Skip also leaves behind his former wife, Denise Long of Windham, with whom he spent many years.



Due to COVID-19 there will be no services.



