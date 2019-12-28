Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Memorial service 5:30 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leanora Marie Frechette, 29, of Providence, Rhode Island, formerly of Enfield, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Providence due to a medical condition.



Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Oct. 7, 1990, she was the loving daughter of Lawrence Frechette and Shelley Dickinson. Lea grew up in Enfield and graduated from Fermi High School with the Class of 2008. She had a passion for music and loved to play the flute in her jazz band in Providence. Lea was a bright light in her world and she will be missed by all her family and friends.



Besides her father, Lawrence Frechette, and his wife, Kathleen, of Enfield, and her mother, Shelley Dickinson, of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, she leaves two loving brothers, Jordan and Sean Frechette of Enfield; her grandfather, Raymond Frechette and Linda Missimer of Sanford, North Carolina; her niece, Mikayla Frechette; her uncle, Richard Frechette of Sanford, North Carolina; her aunt, Elizabeth Frechette of Somers; and her cousins, Randall and Christine Frechette. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial will be private for the family. There will be no calling hours at the family's request.



Memorial donations may be made in Lea's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.



