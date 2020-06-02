Leda Georgianna (Lagasse) Partridge, 78, of Windsor, beloved wife for over 43 years of Gordon Leland Partridge, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Born in Derry, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Alphonse and Eva (LaPorte) Lagasse, she attended school in New Hampshire. Leda moved to Virginia to join the staff of the new Holiday Inn in Alexandria. In 1975 she joined the Air Force, proudly serving her country as an Air Force Reservist for 12 years. She moved to West Hartford in 1977 and married Gordon. She worked at the Holiday Inn in Hartford and subsequently at the Holiday Inn in Windsor Locks. Leda's favorite job was working at Mondazzi Books in Windsor, which became a big part of her life and where she formed special friendships, especially with Sonja, Sarah and other co-workers. She loved dream catchers, healing crystals and stones, and books.
Leda was a loving daughter, wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family will fondly remember her as a loving, compassionate, and generous woman who loved her family dearly and gave of her time and talents without ever asking for anything in return. Leda had a very spiritual nature and had a love for "life in the fast lane." Leda and Gordon were antique car enthusiasts and loved traveling to antique car shows in Connecticut, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Pennsylvania. They enjoyed car cruising with friends while longtime members of the "Over the Hill Gang Car Club." Leda had a love for adventure and especially loved sky diving, roller coasters, and fast cars. If it was fast....she loved it! She also enjoyed arts and crafts and creating works of stained glass and decoupage. Leda had tremendous respect and compassion for animals, especially cats and horses.
Besides her loving husband, Gordon, she is survived by her son, Keith Demanche and his wife, Donna, of Nashua, New Hampshire; her stepchildren, Kenneth Partridge and his wife, Debra, of South Windsor, Deborah Miggins and her husband, Terry, of Broad Brook, and Lori Grabinsky and her husband, Loren, of West Simsbury; her grandchildren, Danielle Demanche and her husband, Brandon SOSa, Angela Demanche, Lauren Miggins, Hailey Grabinsky, Kenneth Partridge Jr. and his wife, Lindsey Stanberry, Kelly Foster, Stacey Page, and Kevin Kology; her great-grandson, Desmond Lawrence Partridge; and other relatives and many dear friends.
Leda's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at LiveWell in Plantsville for the kind, compassionate, and loving care given to Leda while she was a resident there.
Funeral service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LiveWell iCare Fund at
www.livewell.org/donate
or you may send a check payable LiveWell, 1261 South Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory with her family, please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.