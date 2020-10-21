Our loving mother Lee Carter Bozeman died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, two days after her 90th birthday.In her final days she was in the home she loved, surrounded by family, and she left us peacefully. She follows our father, James Ripley Bozeman. Lee was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Rhode Island, but lived in Enfield, Connecticut for most of her life. She was the eldest of three children, with her sister Kathy Kelleher and her brother Woody Carter. Her goal in life was to raise children, and she did a wonderful job. Importantly, she also attended Bryant College, was secretary to the president of Amica Insurance, and was awarded her bachelor's degree by the University of Connecticut while she was in her 60s.Lee volunteered in prisons as a literacy teacher, as well as in Enfield schools to help children with their reading. She loved to cook, take trips, and decorate. Always a strong woman, she was a 38-year survivor of breast cancer.She leaves behind her sons, James and his wife, Lisa (Hayward), John and his wife, Donna (Piktel), and Mark (Jeff) Bozeman and his wife, Patty (Krawiec). Her beloved daughter Jeanne Donohue, married to Paul Donohue, carried the majority of the responsibility of taking care of Mom in her final years.Lee loved her grandchildren Matthew, Marie, Yasmin, Justin, and Erin. The entire family gives a huge, heartfelt thanks to Companions and Homemakers. Special mention goes to Iretta - we couldn't have done it without you for the last two years. Joan was also instrumental, and was kind enough to visit her at Suffield House when she had an earlier illness. Other important caregivers include Olga, Joe, and Elizabeth.Mom was the rock and core of our family. We will miss her dearly.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Enfield Food Shelf, located at 786 Enfield St., Enfield CT 06082, or atFor online condolences, please visit