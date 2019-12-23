Leighanne (Hennessey) Pierro passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Hartford Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.
A lifelong resident of the Vernon-Manchester area, she was born at Hartford Hospital on Dec. 27, 1956. Leighanne graduated Rockville High School, and continued to CCSU where she earned her bachelor's degree. In both high school and at CCSU, she was captain of the cheerleading teams, which was representative of her nature. Leighanne continually brought spirit and joy to everyone around her. In particular, she loved singing in front of her children and family. This sentiment continued to her career, where she was a passionate customer service representative.
She is predeceased by parents, Richard J. Hennessey and Virignia G. (Lowry) Hennessey. She is survived by her brother, Richard J. Hennessey Jr. of Pasadena, California; her sister, Bertina (Claude) Thau of Overland Park, Kansas; by her children, Ryan Patrick Pierro, Ashleigh Hennessey Pierro, and Joseph Richard Pierro all of Manchester; and the father of her children and her friend, Gary Pierro of Sarasota, Florida. She is also survived by her companion of many years, Michael Kaveckas; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly.
Leighanne's family would like to thank Hartford Hospital for the compassionate care of the medical and hospice personnel.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 26, at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. James Parish, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial at Mount St. Benedict's in Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the , Jimmy V. Foundation, or any other cancer .
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019