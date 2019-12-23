Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. James Parish 896 Main Street Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leighanne (Hennessey) Pierro passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Hartford Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.



A lifelong resident of the Vernon-Manchester area, she was born at Hartford Hospital on Dec. 27, 1956. Leighanne graduated Rockville High School, and continued to CCSU where she earned her bachelor's degree. In both high school and at CCSU, she was captain of the cheerleading teams, which was representative of her nature. Leighanne continually brought spirit and joy to everyone around her. In particular, she loved singing in front of her children and family. This sentiment continued to her career, where she was a passionate customer service representative.



She is predeceased by parents, Richard J. Hennessey and Virignia G. (Lowry) Hennessey. She is survived by her brother, Richard J. Hennessey Jr. of Pasadena, California; her sister, Bertina (Claude) Thau of Overland Park, Kansas; by her children, Ryan Patrick Pierro, Ashleigh Hennessey Pierro, and Joseph Richard Pierro all of Manchester; and the father of her children and her friend, Gary Pierro of Sarasota, Florida. She is also survived by her companion of many years, Michael Kaveckas; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly.



Leighanne's family would like to thank Hartford Hospital for the compassionate care of the medical and hospice personnel.



Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 26, at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. James Parish, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial at Mount St. Benedict's in Bloomfield.



In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the , Jimmy V. Foundation, or any other cancer .



For online condolences, please visit







Leighanne (Hennessey) Pierro passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Hartford Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.A lifelong resident of the Vernon-Manchester area, she was born at Hartford Hospital on Dec. 27, 1956. Leighanne graduated Rockville High School, and continued to CCSU where she earned her bachelor's degree. In both high school and at CCSU, she was captain of the cheerleading teams, which was representative of her nature. Leighanne continually brought spirit and joy to everyone around her. In particular, she loved singing in front of her children and family. This sentiment continued to her career, where she was a passionate customer service representative.She is predeceased by parents, Richard J. Hennessey and Virignia G. (Lowry) Hennessey. She is survived by her brother, Richard J. Hennessey Jr. of Pasadena, California; her sister, Bertina (Claude) Thau of Overland Park, Kansas; by her children, Ryan Patrick Pierro, Ashleigh Hennessey Pierro, and Joseph Richard Pierro all of Manchester; and the father of her children and her friend, Gary Pierro of Sarasota, Florida. She is also survived by her companion of many years, Michael Kaveckas; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly.Leighanne's family would like to thank Hartford Hospital for the compassionate care of the medical and hospice personnel.Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 26, at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at St. James Parish, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial at Mount St. Benedict's in Bloomfield.In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the , Jimmy V. Foundation, or any other cancer .For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.