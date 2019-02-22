Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena (Majewicz) Kulina. View Sign

Lena (Majewicz) Kulina, 96, of Suffield, departed this earth and joined her beloved husband of 67 years Walter Kulina Jr. Lena passed on Feb. 21, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, peacefully surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, on Sept. 20, 1922, daughter of the late Michael and Catherine (Sabat) Majewicz. Lena was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church and more recently Sacred Heart Parish. Lena was a wonderful strong wife, mother, aunt, and friend. She instilled good core values in her family, never spoke a curse word, and taught her children patiently and lovingly. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, tatting, and working on the farm. She could be found transplanting in the greenhouses during the spring and working in the farm stand through the summer and fall.



Lena is survived by a daughter, Katherine Kulina of Suffield; a sister, Jane Lucas and her husband, Stanley, of Chicopee; brothers-in-law, Frank Kulina of Suffield and Joe Kulina of Enfield; many nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews; and her beloved dog, Bella. She was predeceased by a son, Walter III; a daughter, Joan; two brothers, Joseph and Walter Majewicz; and sister Stella Rypysc.



A special thanks to 'The Kulina Team' from Trinity Health at Home, and the St. Francis Trinity Hospice Care team in Unit 8-1 for their exceptional treatment.



Funeral Services will be on Monday, Feb. 25, from the Heritage Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock.



Friends may call at The Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 3 to 6 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to any of the following, Suffield Ambulance Association, PO Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078, Suffield Mini Bus, 93 Mountain Road, Suffield, CT 06078, or the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington CT 06111.



1240 Mountain Road

West Suffield , CT 06093

