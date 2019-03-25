Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Leo Porcello of Enfield, loving husband of Mary Porcello, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at home, surrounded by his family. Leo and Mary were married for 65 years. They were deeply in love and best friends.



Leo was the son of Matteo and Marian Porcello. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was part of the occupying force in Japan. Leo attended Enfield High School, where he was captain of the football team, he graduated from the University of Connecticut, received a master's degree from Central Connecticut State College, and a sixth-year professional educator degree. Leo was employed by the Town of Enfield as a teacher, and later became the head of the Special Education Department. He spent 36 years pursuing his passion of educating his students.



Leo loved playing and watching golf, taking trips to Italy, socializing with all of his friends, and working outdoors in the yard, but especially loved spending time with his family. He always made time to attend his children and grandchildren's events and would always lend a helping hand when needed, especially if something had to be painted. He leaves a large, adoring family.



In addition to his wife Mary, he leaves four children, Leah Moon and husband, Jeff, David Porcello and his wife, Susan, Patricia Ponziani and her husband, Peter, and Thomas Porcello and his wife, LuAnne; 11 grandchildren, Jacqueline Procyk and her husband, Stephen, Catherine Bailey and her husband, Andrew Kenney, Dean Porcello and his wife, Kelsey, Karoline Porcello, Maria Porcello, John Ponziani, Catherine Ponziani, Mary Ponziani, Stephen Porcello, Jeanette Porcello, and Olivia Porcello; and three great-grandchildren, Jack Procyk, Julia Procyk, and Violet Kenney. He also leaves his sister, Mary Faits, and brother-in-law, Sebastian Fiore and husband, Louis Zellick; and joins his sister, Prudence Cerrato, and brother, Salvatore Porcello.



Leo was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Parish. He became a Eucharistic minister in 2001, was a member of church council, served as a HomeFront participant, and was a member of the church's Foodshare program.



As part of his desire to help others less fortunate, Leo was very active in non-profit organizations. He was one of the original members who started the Friendship House, which provided housing for troubled teens, and a longtime board member of the Enfield Literacy Volunteers. Leo and Mary also sponsored several children from Guatemala.



Leo and Mary would like to thank all the health care professionals that made Leo's last year enjoyable and entertaining, and cared for him as if he was family. A special thanks to Dmitriy, Amy, and Patricia, who went above and beyond the call of duty. Also, a special thanks to great friends, Jim Viola and Ray Montagna, and of course neighbors, Lauren and Sarah.



Friends and family may call at Leete-Stevens Funeral Home, 61 South Road, Enfield, Tuesday, March 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.



A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St, Enfield, followed by military honors. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Leo's memory to Autism Families CONNECTicut, P.O Box 370162, West Hartford, CT 06137, or at



www.autismfamiliesct.org



To leave online condolences please visit



www.leetestevens.com







Leo Porcello of Enfield, loving husband of Mary Porcello, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at home, surrounded by his family. Leo and Mary were married for 65 years. They were deeply in love and best friends.Leo was the son of Matteo and Marian Porcello. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was part of the occupying force in Japan. Leo attended Enfield High School, where he was captain of the football team, he graduated from the University of Connecticut, received a master's degree from Central Connecticut State College, and a sixth-year professional educator degree. Leo was employed by the Town of Enfield as a teacher, and later became the head of the Special Education Department. He spent 36 years pursuing his passion of educating his students.Leo loved playing and watching golf, taking trips to Italy, socializing with all of his friends, and working outdoors in the yard, but especially loved spending time with his family. He always made time to attend his children and grandchildren's events and would always lend a helping hand when needed, especially if something had to be painted. He leaves a large, adoring family.In addition to his wife Mary, he leaves four children, Leah Moon and husband, Jeff, David Porcello and his wife, Susan, Patricia Ponziani and her husband, Peter, and Thomas Porcello and his wife, LuAnne; 11 grandchildren, Jacqueline Procyk and her husband, Stephen, Catherine Bailey and her husband, Andrew Kenney, Dean Porcello and his wife, Kelsey, Karoline Porcello, Maria Porcello, John Ponziani, Catherine Ponziani, Mary Ponziani, Stephen Porcello, Jeanette Porcello, and Olivia Porcello; and three great-grandchildren, Jack Procyk, Julia Procyk, and Violet Kenney. He also leaves his sister, Mary Faits, and brother-in-law, Sebastian Fiore and husband, Louis Zellick; and joins his sister, Prudence Cerrato, and brother, Salvatore Porcello.Leo was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Parish. He became a Eucharistic minister in 2001, was a member of church council, served as a HomeFront participant, and was a member of the church's Foodshare program.As part of his desire to help others less fortunate, Leo was very active in non-profit organizations. He was one of the original members who started the Friendship House, which provided housing for troubled teens, and a longtime board member of the Enfield Literacy Volunteers. Leo and Mary also sponsored several children from Guatemala.Leo and Mary would like to thank all the health care professionals that made Leo's last year enjoyable and entertaining, and cared for him as if he was family. A special thanks to Dmitriy, Amy, and Patricia, who went above and beyond the call of duty. Also, a special thanks to great friends, Jim Viola and Ray Montagna, and of course neighbors, Lauren and Sarah.Friends and family may call at Leete-Stevens Funeral Home, 61 South Road, Enfield, Tuesday, March 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St, Enfield, followed by military honors. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Leo's memory to Autism Families CONNECTicut, P.O Box 370162, West Hartford, CT 06137, or atTo leave online condolences please visit Funeral Home Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels

61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 749-2244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close