It is with heavy hearts that the Damon family announces the passing of their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Leola (Hailer) Damon, 92, in the loving comfort of her family.
Leola was born in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest child of George and Ruth (Bracht) Hailer on Feb. 13, 1928. She was educated in the local schools there. In 1948 she met and married Charles R. Damon Sr. and they moved to Enfield. They lived in Enfield for 45 years where they raised their family. Lee (as her family called her) was employed at Western Auto as a bookkeeper and worked for Hallmark Cards Inc. before retiring to Florida.
She was a Christian woman with profound faith who always saw the best in everyone. She enjoyed traveling throughout the country with her loving husband, children, and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and always loved shopping. She also enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with her family, especially during the holidays.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles, in 2009, and her son, Charles Jr., in 2016.
Leola is survived by her children, Ruthann Bradley of Springfield, with whom she lived with for the past 10 years, Robert and his wife, Cheryl Damon, of Lebanon, Lynn Mund of Bristol, John Damon of Springfield, and Karl Damon of Enfield. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who brought joy to her life.
She will also be dearly missed by Ben Sherman, the lifelong partner of her son, Charles Jr.
Thanks go out to Trinity Home Healthcare and Hospice of Greater Springfield, Massachusetts for their support and the kind and compassionate care given to Leola.
The family will receive friends at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Due to the health crisis, state guidelines permit only 25 people in the funeral home at a time, and masks and social distancing are required.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The internment will be held in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida, also at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or 800-805-5856.
