1/
Leola (Hailer) Damon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that the Damon family announces the passing of their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Leola (Hailer) Damon, 92, in the loving comfort of her family.

Leola was born in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest child of George and Ruth (Bracht) Hailer on Feb. 13, 1928. She was educated in the local schools there. In 1948 she met and married Charles R. Damon Sr. and they moved to Enfield. They lived in Enfield for 45 years where they raised their family. Lee (as her family called her) was employed at Western Auto as a bookkeeper and worked for Hallmark Cards Inc. before retiring to Florida.

She was a Christian woman with profound faith who always saw the best in everyone. She enjoyed traveling throughout the country with her loving husband, children, and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and always loved shopping. She also enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with her family, especially during the holidays.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles, in 2009, and her son, Charles Jr., in 2016.

Leola is survived by her children, Ruthann Bradley of Springfield, with whom she lived with for the past 10 years, Robert and his wife, Cheryl Damon, of Lebanon, Lynn Mund of Bristol, John Damon of Springfield, and Karl Damon of Enfield. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who brought joy to her life.

She will also be dearly missed by Ben Sherman, the lifelong partner of her son, Charles Jr.

Thanks go out to Trinity Home Healthcare and Hospice of Greater Springfield, Massachusetts for their support and the kind and compassionate care given to Leola.

The family will receive friends at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Due to the health crisis, state guidelines permit only 25 people in the funeral home at a time, and masks and social distancing are required.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The internment will be held in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida, also at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or 800-805-5856.

To leave an online condolence message for the family, visit

www.brownememorialchapels.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved