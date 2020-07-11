Leona H. Kearns, 89, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020, at Crestfield Rehabilitation.Leona was born March 5, 1931, in Maine, the daughter of Mae Hawkes. She was raised in Maine and worked as a brazer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and continued her artistic skill designing tiffany glass works of art. She was an avid proponent for equal rights for all, women and minorities. She and her best friend, June Pinkin of Manchester, would stand on the street corners to fight for their causes. She won her battle with cancer in 1974 and survived two open heart surgeries. She was a fighter to the end.Leona is survived by two sons, Andy Kearns and Christopher Kearns and his wife, Diane; four grandchildren, Kimberly Kearns and husband Tom Bielecki, Debbie Kearns, Paul Kearns, and Danny Kearns and his wife, Michelle; and two great-grandchildren, Melora and Rowan Kearns. She also has many surviving nieces and nephews. Besides both parents, she was predeceased by her former husband, Leonard Kearns, Sr., and two sons, Leonard Kearns Jr. and Michael Kearns.Graveside services will be held Monday, July 13, at 10 a.m. in St. James Cemetery, 360 Broad St. Manchester. John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements, and for condolences online, please visit