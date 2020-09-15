Leonard B. Zbyk, 79, of Rockville, died unexpectedly at Hartford Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.He was born in Hartford on Sept. 4, 1941, to the late Bruno and Helen (Surdel) Zbyk. Lenny was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Rockville; He attended the Catholic school at St. Joseph. He was an avid traveler, duckpin bowler, and he belonged to the TKB Club and the former Polish American Club. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Aetna after 35 years. He was an outstanding 45-year member and mentor for the local AA, helping many, many people over the years. He was passionate about feeding his backyard wildlife and rescuing shelter cats.Leonard is survived by his brothers, Edward and Donald Zbyk; his nephews, Kenny and Kevin Zbyk; his niece, Julie Parrow and her husband, Brian, of Virginia; his great-nieces and -nephew, Cole, Madelyn, Audrey, Amanda, and Emily.Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville. Please abide by all CDC and State of CT Guidelines. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.For online condolences please visit