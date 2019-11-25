|
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St Patrick's King St. Cemetery
Leonard DeTura Jr., 92, of Enfield, beloved husband of Blanche (Dodge) DeTura, peacefully passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Renaissance Manor in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
Son of the late Leonard M. and Josephine (Pandisher) DeTura, he was born in Hartford on Aug. 27, 1927. Leonard proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He later re-enlisted and served in the United States Army where he served for over 20 years spanning the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed a long career as a wood planer. In his free time he enjoyed creating many woodworking designs, and was an avid wrestling and NASCAR fan.
In addition to his loving wife, Blanche, he leaves his sons, Joseph DeTura of Suffield and Leonard M. DeTura of Enfield; his grandchildren, Brianna Birtles, Tarah Cohen, Renee DeCormier, Melissa Creedon, Jessica Gardner, Derek DeTura, and Jeremy DeTura; his great-grandchildren, Cole, Elvis, Parker, Olivia, Siobhan, and Kira; his sister, Theresa; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter, Donna Marie Cohen, and his sisters, Celeste "Dolly" Arcell and Frances Whelen.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial with military honors will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, at 11 am in St Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019
