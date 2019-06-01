The family of Leonard R. "Ray" Nelson, 90, would like to announce his passing on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019.



Ray is survived by his wife Camilla; his three daughters, Melissa Nelson-Yu, Jennifer Zappulla, and Suzanne Skinner; and his three granddaughters, Amanda Zappulla, Lily DiGregorio, and Madison Skinner. He will be truly missed by his family.



In lieu of a public service, the family will have a private celebration of his life.



Taylor



Michael Anthony Taylor, 28, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was a loving father, son, and husband.



He leaves behind two children, Austen Taylor and Ava Taylor; his wife, Michelle Taylor; his beloved mother, Lynda Taylor-Yeske and stepfather Mark Yeske; brother, Matthew; sisters, Morgan and Marleigh; his father, David Delusso and stepmother, Michelle Delusso; his sister, Lindsay Delusso; his paternal grandmother, Joyce Cormier and grandfather, Stephen Cormier. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Beverly Taylor.



Any donations or flowers may be sent to Union Church, 3 Elm St., Vernon, CT 06066.



