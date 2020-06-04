Leonardo Anthony Parla, 86, beloved husband of Theresa (Cretella) Parla for 63 years, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020.Lenny was born Aug. 1, 1933, in Manchester, son of the late Cologero and Maria (Berlanti) Parla. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester, graduating from Manchester High School. He then served his country proudly from 1953 to 1955 in the United States Army. He graduated from Providence College in 1959. Lenny married Terry on Sept. 2, 1957. He worked as a letter carrier and then supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service in Manchester. In 1973, he built a vacation home in Brattleboro, Vermont, with an old-time house-raising with friends. He was a faithful communicant of St. James Church and staunchly pro-life. Lenny was a longtime member of the Army Navy Club, UNICO, and the Manchester Land Conservation Trust. He served as treasurer of UNICO and vice president of MLCT. He served on the Board of Directors for Catholic Charities and as co-president with Terry, for the Home & School Association at St. James School. He was a volunteer for Birthright. Lenny was a cook in the Army and loved cooking for his family along with babysitting his grandchildren. He traveled extensively and he and Terry treated their children and grandchildren to a vacation in Italy for their 50th anniversary. All 25 traveled together. He was an avid bridge player and baked 50 apple pies a year from his own apple trees and gave them away to family and friends.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mary McNamara, Leonardo Parla and his wife, Dorinda, John Parla and his wife, Janice, and Rosemarie Chirico, all of Manchester; his 15 grandchildren, Brian McNamara and wife, Chelsea Vaughn, Colin McNamara and wife, Erin, Conor McNamara and wife, Rachel, Megan McNamara and husband, Jesse Bakke; Christopher and Sarah Parla; Christina Lauzon and her husband, Ryan, John, James, and Cecilia Parla, Nicholas, Vincent, Anthony, Michaelangelo, and Olivia Chirico; six great-grandchildren, Seamus, Wilder, and Galen McNamara, Avery Lauzon, Liam Parla, and Oliver Chirico. He was predeceased by his five siblings, Anna Carelli, Jennie LaVecchia, Mary Haberern, Joseph and Santo Parla.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. James Church. Burial with military honors will be held on Monday, June 8, at 11:30 a.m., in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield. Mourners welcome to attend the burial service.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Manchester Land Conservation Trust, 20 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06040 and Birthright of Greater Hartford, 914 Main St., Suite 216, East Hartford, CT 06108.For condolences online and for livestream please visit