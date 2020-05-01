Leslie A."Les" Hinckley Jr., 75, of Windsor Locks, loving husband of the late Susan (Caruso) Hinckley, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.Les was born, March 11, 1945, in Hartford, the son of the late Leslie Sr. and Ellen (Jenson) Hinckley. After high school Les attended Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts. He was the owner/operator of Les Hinckley & Sons and retired as a contractor for UPS after more than 25 years. Les had a deep love for antique cars and auto racing, meeting his wife Susan of 32 years at Riverside Park Speedway while competing in the modified division in the '60s and '70s. His passion continued through his oldest son, Les, and his racing career. Les was voted most outstanding athlete his senior year and was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, Class of 1963. He found no greater pleasure than watching his kids and grandkids compete athletically while they were growing up. Les enjoyed cheering on the Red Sox, Celtics, and New York Giants. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and dog lover who especially enjoyed vacationing with his family on the beaches of Cape Cod, Old Saybrook, and Disney World, and always loved a Caruso family gathering.Les is survived by three beloved children, Leslie and his wife, Tracy, Steven Hinckley and his wife, Joanne, all of Windsor Locks and Kara Rogan and her husband, Michael, of Enfield; his beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Colin, Allen, Kyle, Garrett, Lena, and Joseph; a sister, Carole Barstrom and (late) brother-in-law, Terence Barstrom; a brother-in-law, John Caruso of Somers; a sister-in-law, Joyce Fortin and husband, David, of Portland; and several nephews; and his beloved companion, Lana Greene of Westfield, Massachusetts.Funeral services and burial will be held privately due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Memorial contributions in memory of Les may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit