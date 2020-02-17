Leslie Anne Norris

Leslie Anne Norris, 58, of East Hartford beloved daughter of Barbara Norris entered into eternal life Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, after a brief illness with cancer.

Leslie was born in Manchester on Oct. 21, 1961, to Barbara Norris and the late William Norris. Leslie is survived by her mother; her devoted brother, Michael Norris; and her loving longtime partner, James Ryhanen. She also leaves her aunt and uncle, Anthony and Marilyn Fiano; as well as a niece, nephew, and cousins.

Leslie was appointment center manager for Advanced Window Systems.

There are no calling hours and the funeral services are private.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2020
